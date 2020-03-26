|
|
|
Gibson Glyndwr Sadly passed away on
2nd March 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband to the late Jessie and a loving father to sons David & Peter and father in law to Maureen & Karen. Also a devoted grandad and great grandad. Glyn will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Laurence's Church, Adwick on Wednesday 1 st April 2020 at 12.30pm followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request. Donations can be made on the day
after the service to Fire Fly.
A donations box will be available.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 207a Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster, Tel 01302727959
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020