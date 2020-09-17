|
GALLIMORE Gordon Formerly of Bentley.
Peacefully at his home on
5th September 2020, aged 95 years.
The beloved husband of the late Lena, dearly loved dad of Sharon, dear
father in law of Jim, devoted grandad of Kirsten and Lee, loving great grandad of 5 and a much loved brother of Brenda. Gordon will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service and Committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September at 2.40pm. Family flowers only by request please but if desired donations may be made to Cancer Detection Trust, a collection box will be provided at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020