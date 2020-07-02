|
JACKSON GORDON Passed away peacefully
at home on 25th June 2020, after an illness bravely borne and of Stainforth, aged 79 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Andrea, loving dad of Mark, David, Joanne
and Kevin also a dear grandad,
great grandad and brother.
He will be so sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions
a private family service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium
on Friday 3rd June at 12-40pm.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Fishlake. Tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 2, 2020