|
|
|
MORRIS Gordon Gordon passed away at DRI
on 7th November 2020,
aged 88 years.
Beloved Husband of the Late Zilpha, much loved Dad to Wayne, Dale, Alison Stuart and also to his step children Carol, Dawn and Peter. Loving Father in law, devoted Grandad & Great Grandad and loving Brother in Law.
Gordon will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
The Funeral service will take place at Rosehill Crematorium, Cantley Lane, Doncaster, on Friday 27th November 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 789788
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 19, 2020