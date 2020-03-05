|
TOMLINSON GORDON Passed away peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
Saturday 8th February 2020,
aged 90 years and of Tickhill.
Loving husband of 68 years to
Sylvia, devoted father to Elaine &
Keith, Grandad to Jonathan and
Great Grandad to Artie & Teddy.
Gordon will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Barnby Moor Crematorium,
Tuesday 10th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations may be made in
lieu to the Alzheimer's Society,
a donation box will be provided
as you leave the chapel.
Enquiries to W E Pinder,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster
DN10 6QL Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020