Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00
Barnby Moor Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Tomlinson

Notice Condolences

Gordon Tomlinson Notice
TOMLINSON GORDON Passed away peacefully at
Doncaster Royal Infirmary on
Saturday 8th February 2020,
aged 90 years and of Tickhill.
Loving husband of 68 years to
Sylvia, devoted father to Elaine &
Keith, Grandad to Jonathan and
Great Grandad to Artie & Teddy.
Gordon will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
Funeral Service to be held at
Barnby Moor Crematorium,
Tuesday 10th March at 11am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations may be made in
lieu to the Alzheimer's Society,
a donation box will be provided
as you leave the chapel.
Enquiries to W E Pinder,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster
DN10 6QL Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -