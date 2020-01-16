|
Elliss Graham Harry
(Gray) Passed away at his home, in Armthorpe, on 24th December 2019, aged 59 years.
A beloved brother and dear
and loyal friend, Graham will be
sadly missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will take place at 10.30am on Saturday 18th January in St Leonard and St Mary's Church, Armthorpe, followed by burial in the churchyard. No flowers please by request but donations are welcome for the Church, a collection plate will be provided. Enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 36 Mill Street, Armthorpe Doncaster 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 16, 2020