Graham Hird

Graham Hird Notice
HIRD Graham Passed away peacefully on
February 17th at his home in
Armthorpe. Formerly of Bentley
and Carcroft, aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband of the late
Brenda Hird. Dear Father of
Kristina, also Father-in-Law,
Grandad, Brother and Uncle.
"He will be sadly missed."
Funeral Service will take place
on Friday 13th March at Rose
Hill Crematorium, Cantley 4.20pm.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020
