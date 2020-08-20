Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen Williams

Notice Condolences

Gwen Williams Notice
Williams Gwen Peacefully on 2nd August after a short illness and of Edlington aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of the late Fred, loving mam of Susan and Gary and mum-in-law of Malcolm and Jackie. A devoted grandma and great grandma, much loved sister of Muriel, dearly loved aunty and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Rose Hill crematorium on Friday 28th August at 11.20.a.m. Please note family flowers only by request but if desired donations in lieu may be made to St. John Ambulance (Edlington). A collection plate will be provided. All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -