|
|
|
Williams Gwen Peacefully on 2nd August after a short illness and of Edlington aged 89 years.
The beloved wife of the late Fred, loving mam of Susan and Gary and mum-in-law of Malcolm and Jackie. A devoted grandma and great grandma, much loved sister of Muriel, dearly loved aunty and good friend to many.
She will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Rose Hill crematorium on Friday 28th August at 11.20.a.m. Please note family flowers only by request but if desired donations in lieu may be made to St. John Ambulance (Edlington). A collection plate will be provided. All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 20, 2020