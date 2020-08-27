|
Evans Gwendoline Muriel Passed away peacefully on
18th August 2020, aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late James Evans and cherished Mum of Brenda, Neil and Philip. Much loved Grandma of Gareth and Great Grandson Sebastian.
She will be sorely missed by all.
The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 1st September 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations may be made in lieu for St John's Hospice, Doncaster.
Any enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 27, 2020