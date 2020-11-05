|
NORTHMORE Gwendoline
nee Dudley
'Gwen' Passed away peacefully on
29th October 2020 in hospital,
aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Jim,
a loving mum to Gill and Karen,
and grandma to Dan and Claire.
The Funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 16th November 2020
at 10.30am. Family flowers only please.
Donations can be made in lieu directly to Gattison House Residents Fund.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, Edward Street, Rossington,
Doncaster, DN11 0PH
Telephone 01302 867 902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020