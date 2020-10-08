|
HOYSTEAD Harold (Hazza) Passed away with his loving family by his side on October 1st and of Wheatley, aged 81 years. Dearly beloved husband of Pauline, loving dad to Sue, Karen, Dawn, John, Paul and Mick, a dear father in law, also a loving grandad and great grandad and a good friend to many who will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 13th October at 2pm.
Family flowers only please but if
desired donations in lieu for Fire Fly,
a plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake, tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020