WREN HAROLD Passed away peacefully at
his home in Rossington.
Surrounded by his family on the 10th April, aged 74.
The most Wonderful Loving Husband to Christine, Father to Mandy & Lee.
Father-in-Law to Stephen & Amanda, Grandad to Leah & Georgia and
Great-Grandad to Amelia & Ayva.
He will be dearly missed by us all.
The funeral will be held on the
29th April 2020 at 11:30 at the
Rose Hill Crematorium.
The Family will be organising a
memorial service at a later
date to celebrate his life.
Enquires to W E Pinder & Son.
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020