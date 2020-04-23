Home

WREN HAROLD Passed away peacefully at
his home in Rossington.
Surrounded by his family on the 10th April, aged 74.
The most Wonderful Loving Husband to Christine, Father to Mandy & Lee.
Father-in-Law to Stephen & Amanda, Grandad to Leah & Georgia and
Great-Grandad to Amelia & Ayva.
He will be dearly missed by us all.
The funeral will be held on the
29th April 2020 at 11:30 at the
Rose Hill Crematorium.
The Family will be organising a
memorial service at a later
date to celebrate his life.
Enquires to W E Pinder & Son.
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020
