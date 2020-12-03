|
Mills Harry Passed away peacefully in hospital on 24th November 2020, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann and much loved dad of Darren and Debra. Harry was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 18th December at 2pm. Family flowers only please by request. Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020