Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Mills

Notice Condolences

Harry Mills Notice
Mills Harry Passed away peacefully in hospital on 24th November 2020, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ann and much loved dad of Darren and Debra. Harry was a good friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 18th December at 2pm. Family flowers only please by request. Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare, 36 Mill St. Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -