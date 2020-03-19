|
|
|
BARNES Hazel Passed away peacefully on March 10th after an illness bravely borne and of Edenthorpe, aged 78 years. Dearly beloved wife of John, loving mum to Mark, Ian and Caroline, mother in law of Angela and Michelle, also a dear grandma and great grandma.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 26th March at 11am. No flowers by request please but if desired donations in lieu for the Salvation Army and Cancer Research, a plate provided at Rose Hill. Enquiries to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020