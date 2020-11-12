|
Groves Heather Alice Passed away peacefully on
31st October 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Roy,
a much loved mum to Roy,
a loving grandma to Stephen and Stewart and Great Grandma to Cameron, Georgia and Mitchell.
The Funeral Service will take place
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th November 2020
at 10am. Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Coop Funeralcare, Edward Street, Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 0PH, telephone 01302 867 902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 12, 2020