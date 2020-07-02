|
|
|
Dyson Helen
(née McGarry) Passed away peacefully at home on the 21st June 2020 aged 87 years.
Dearest wife of Harold, precious mum of Karen, Yvonne and Peter, treasured grandma to 8 and great grandma to 11.
Helen was a very special lady
who will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate
Helen's life will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 8th July 2020.
Family flowers only please,
donations to the Alzheimers Society.
All enquiries to
J Steadman and Sons
Funeral Directors,
3 Balby Road,
Doncaster DN4 0RB
Tel: 01302 34 44 44.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 2, 2020