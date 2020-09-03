Home

Maddox Helen
nee Hinckley Peacefully on 24th August and of Wheatley,
aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of the late Andy, much loved sister of Chris and Gill and
sister-in-law of Sharon and Dave.
A devoted aunty and good friend to many, especially Frank.
She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday
8th September at 2.20 p.m.
Please note family flowers only by request.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 3, 2020
