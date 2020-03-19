Home

ROBINSON Hencey Passed away in hospital
4th March, aged 88 years surrounded by her family
after a long and fulfilled life.
Beloved wife to the late Geoff,
much loved mum, mother in law,
sister, nanna and great nanna.
She will be so sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 27th March, 11.40am at
Rosehill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations
if desired for the British Heart Foundation. A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op funeralcare,
207a Skellow Road, Carcroft,
tel: 01302 727959.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020
