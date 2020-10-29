|
Cropley Herbert "Bert" Passed away peacefully
on 2nd October 2020,
aged 93 years.
Bert was a much loved Husband to the late Alice, Dad to Andrew, Grandad to Gemma and Claire, Great Grandad to Alfie and Seth and a friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 10th November 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12noon.
Family flowers only please, donations in Bert's memory may be made to Dementia UK, a collection box will be available at Rose Hill Crematorium.
All enquiries to
W E Pinder & Son Ltd.,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, DN10 6QL. 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020