The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Hilda Cartwright

Hilda Cartwright Notice
Cartwright Hilda Passed away peacefully on
19th December 2019, late of Intake, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Barney,
much loved mum of Lynn and dear mother-in-law to Paul. Devoted nan to Matt and his wife Rachael and
Great nan to Everett.
Hilda was a friend to many and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
The funeral service and committal will take place at 1pm on Wednesday
15th January at Rose Hill Crematorium.
By request, family flowers only please and no donations preferred.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare,
36 Mill St, Armthorpe, Doncaster 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020
