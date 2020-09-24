|
LYGO Howard Andrew Suddenly and yet peacefully passed away on 23rd August 2020,
aged 61 years. Beloved husband of Elaine, a much loved Dad, Son in Law, brother and friend to many. The Funeral Service will take place at St Nicholas Church, Thorne on Thursday 1st October 2020 at 11am followed by burial in Thorne Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The British Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 12a Fieldside, Thorne, Doncaster, DN8 4BQ, telephone 01405 812 281.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 24, 2020