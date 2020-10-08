Home

Ian Prior

PRIOR Ian William Retired Accountant and former DMBC Councillor
Passed away peacefully on
3rd October 2020 at his home in Bessacarr aged 83 years.
The dearly loved husband of Virginia Prior, dear father of Alex, Nick and Francesca and father-in-law of Anne, Charlotte and Alex, also, the
much-loved grandpa of Beth, Adam, Otto, Max and Hugo.
Requiem Mass to take place on
Tuesday 13th October 2020
at St Peter-in-Chains Roman Catholic Church, Doncaster at 12.30 pm
followed by interment at
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Please be advised that due to the current restrictions, attendance
inside Church is limited to
30 family members.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
Dementia UK and CAFOD
All enquiries:- W.E. Pinder &Son Ltd
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 8, 2020
