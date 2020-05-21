|
|
|
Lloyd Ida Peacefully on the
16th May and of Armthorpe,
aged 86 years.
A devoted wife to the late Jack Lloyd and a dear mum to Mark & Andrea. Also a loving grandma to Adam, Amie, Ross and Hannah , great grandma to Lacey, Joey and Drew and a much
loved mother in law and a loving
step grandma.
She will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
For all funeral service details please contact Carpenter Funeral Services,
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on May 21, 2020