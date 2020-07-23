Home

W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 29, 2020
12:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
Ingrid Smith Notice
SMITH Ingrid Passed away
peacefully at her home on the
13th July 2020 aged 74 years and of Dunscroft.
A much loved partner
to the late John Trelford, and a
beloved daughter, mum, grandma,
great grandma, sister and auntie.
Ingrid will be sadly missed by
all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 29th July 2020
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 12.20 pm. Should you wish to attend, please be advised that you may be required to remain outside
but may listen to the service.
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 23, 2020
