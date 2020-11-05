|
|
|
D'ROZARIO Irene Hope Passed away peacefully on the
22nd October 2020 aged 90 years.
Loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother
and auntie.
Loved and missed by all who knew her.
The Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday 11th November at
12:00 noon at Our Lady Of Perpetual Help followed by the Committal at the Rose Hill Crematorium.
Due to current Covid restrictions this will be a private funeral for the family.
Donations in lieu of flowers are welcome to benefit the 'Sight Savers'
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020