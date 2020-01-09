|
Edgar Iris Peacefully on the
27th December 2019
and of Stainforth,
aged 90 years, a devoted wife to
the late James Edgar and a much
loved mam to James, Carol
and the late Christine.
Also a loving grandma & great grandma to all her grandchildren a dear sister and mother in law.
She will be greatly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
For all funeral arrangements please contact Carpenter funeral services
Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 9, 2020