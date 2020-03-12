Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Iris Nicklin Notice
Nicklin Iris
(née Wilkinson) Formerly of Edenthorpe.
Passed away peacefully on
25th February 2020, aged 90 years.
The beloved Wife of the late Frank, loving Mum of Paul, Julia, Franceen
and Stephanie and a devoted
Grandma and Great Grandma.
Funeral Service will take place at the Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 25th March at 12.00 noon followed by Interment in the Cemetery.
Family flowers only by request please but, if desired, donations may be made to Dementia UK, a collection box will be provided at the Cemetery Chapel.
Enquiries to Co op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 12, 2020
