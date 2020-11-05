Home

FIRMAN Irma Formerly of Kirk Sandall,
passed away peacefully, in hospital,
on 23rd October 2020, aged 87.
Loving wife to her late husband Barry,
devoted mum of Denise and Sharon,
dear mother in law of Melvin and Claire, adored gran of Samantha and Abigail, much loved great gran-gran and great, great gran-gran.
Irma will be missed by
all her family and friends.
Family only service,
on Friday 13th November 2020,
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations in lieu,
to Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020
