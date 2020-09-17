|
|
|
Atkinson Ivy
(Joanne) Peacefully on the
7th September and formerly of Skellow aged 88 years. A devoted wife to the late Peter Atkinson, also a much loved mum, nanna, great nanna and a great great nanna.
Ivy will be sadly missed by all her
loving family and friends and by all the residents at Swallow Wood Care Home.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 24th September at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received to 'Swallow Wood Care Home'. A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium. Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 17, 2020