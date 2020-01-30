|
Mellor Jack Suddenly but peacefully on
17th January 2020 of Hexthorpe
aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of the late Maisie.
A very loving dad of Christopher and Stephen. A cherished granddad of
Ian, Emma, Kayleigh, Christopher
and Callum.
The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on Monday 17th February at 10am, followed by Interment in
Rose Hill Cemetery.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens Doncaster
Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020