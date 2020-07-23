|
|
|
NAYLOR Jack Wharton Passed away peacefully,
at his home in Tickhill on
5th July 2020, aged 95 years.
The much-loved husband of the
late Joan Naylor, dear father of
Andrew and Hilary, father-in-law
of Ann and Simon, grandpa of
Rachel, Laura, Mary, David and
Eleanor also, a dear great grandpa
and brother.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
St Mary's Church, Tickhill and
Age UK, c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 23, 2020