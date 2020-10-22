|
|
|
BARNES Jacqueline Dorothy "Jackie"
11.05.1962 - 12.10.2020
Daughter of Ada and the late Terry. Sister to Garry, Sandra, Christopher and the late Tracy and a much loved Auntie & Great Auntie.
The funeral service will take place on 27th October at 11:00am at
St Aidan's Church, Wheatley Hills followed by the burial at 12:00 noon at Arksey Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
A collection will be made for
Doncaster Breathe Easy and
St John's Hospice.
The funeral will be leaving from 10 Silver Jubilee Close at 10:30am.
Enquiries to
22 Hartley Street, Mexborough, South Yorkshire, S64 9LX
Tel: 01709582892
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 22, 2020