Jacqueline Lane Notice
Lane Jacqueline
'Jackie' Passed away peacefully with family
by her side on Saturday 18th January
at Weston Park Hospital, Sheffield.
Dearly beloved wife, mother and
nanna, will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral to take place at All Saints
Church, Arksey on Friday 7th February
at 9:15 a.m. followed by burial at
Arksey Cemetery.
There will be a retiring collection
in memory of Jackie towards
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster;
telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 30, 2020
