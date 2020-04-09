|
Tyson (née Fenn) Jacqueline Passed away at home in Skellow on 31st March aged 78 years, after a short illness.
Dearly loved mother to Melanie, treasured Sister to Gloria, Wendy and Christine, and beloved Aunty. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Given current restrictions, the funeral service which will take place on April 20th will be limited to family members.
A memorial event will be announced at a later date to celebrate her life,
to which all will be most welcome.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 207a Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 727959.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 9, 2020