Gibson James
(Jim) 14th April 1941 -
14th March 2020.
Passed away peacefully at
St. John's Hospice, with wife Sally and daughters Laura and Fiona by his side.
Former Headteacher at St Mary's
RC Primary School, Edlington.
A much loved and highly respected member of the community.
A wonderful husband, dad and grandad who will be sadly missed by all.
Due to current circumstances,
a private burial will be held.
We will hold a Memorial Mass & reception to celebrate
Jim's life next year.
The family would like to thank
St John's Hospice, the
Palliative Care Team, District Nurses, and Woodfield Care staff who have given exceptional care. We would also especially like to thank Dr Maia Goginashvili of Hatfield Health Centre and Hatfield Weldricks Pharmacy Staff for their support.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020