The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Jane Speakman

Jane Speakman Notice
Speakman Jane Sarah Peacefully in hospital
on 14th December 2019,
aged 49 years.
The much loved daughter of Sue and the late Graham, loving niece of John, Pete and Julie. Jane will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 20th January at 2.00pm. Family flowers only by request please.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster, telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
