Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Middleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Middleton

Notice

Janet Middleton Notice
Middleton Janet Elizabeth Dawn, Stephen, Gillian and Nigel
would like to thank everyone
for all the many thoughtful
expressions of condolences following the sad loss of our dear mum.
Special mention to Beryl Adamson for the comforting service, also thank you to Patricia Parker for the catering, Charlotte's Florists for the beautiful flowers and to B.A.Wright & Sons for their efficiency and attention to detail. Sincere thanks go to the Stroke Unit at DRI for their care and dedication shown to Janet and family.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -