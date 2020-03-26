|
|
|
Middleton Janet Elizabeth Dawn, Stephen, Gillian and Nigel
would like to thank everyone
for all the many thoughtful
expressions of condolences following the sad loss of our dear mum.
Special mention to Beryl Adamson for the comforting service, also thank you to Patricia Parker for the catering, Charlotte's Florists for the beautiful flowers and to B.A.Wright & Sons for their efficiency and attention to detail. Sincere thanks go to the Stroke Unit at DRI for their care and dedication shown to Janet and family.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 26, 2020