|
|
|
Morgan Janet
Nee Staveley Peacefully on 21st February and of Bessacarr,
aged 65 years.
The beloved wife of John, loving mum of Anna and Tim, devoted grandma of Nathan, Ellie, Ellena and Chloe, dearly loved sister of Michael and a good friend to many including the customers at Staveley's paint shop.
She will be sadly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday 11th March at 2.00 p.m. followed by interment.
Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations
in lieu may be made to the
Mayflower Animal Sanctuary.
A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020