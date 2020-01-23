Home

Janet Sharp

Janet Sharp Notice
SHARP Dr Janet Elizabeth Peacefully, on January 6th,
in a nursing home and of Bessacarr, aged 92 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Bill Sharp, dear mum of Susan, Jane and John and mother-in-law of Colin, Mike and Sandra, also, a much-loved
granny and great granny.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Friday 31 st January 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster
at 4.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may
be sent to Macular Society
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 23, 2020
