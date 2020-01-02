Home

SYLVESTER Janet Mary Passed away tragically on
December 10th, aged 63 years.
Loving daughter of Mary and Don,
dear sister of Gary, sister-in-law to Pamela, also a dear auntie to
Charlotte and Sophie.
A beautiful light gone from our lives.
Funeral service to be held in
St Cuthbert's Parish Church, Fishlake on Tuesday 7th January at 1:30pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Flowers, or if desired, donations to be divided between
St Cuthbert's Parish Church
and the family's choice.
A plate will be provided in church.
Enquiries to B A Wright & Sons, Funeral Directors Fishlake
tel 01302841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020
