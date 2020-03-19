Home

Janet Westbury

Janet Westbury Notice
Westbury Janet Kennedy Passed away peacefully at Doncaster Royal Infirmary
on 7th March 2020
aged 96 years. Beloved Wife of the late Phil, Much loved Mum, Mum in Law, Grandma, Great Grandma and Aunty.
The Funeral Service will take place
on Thursday 26th March 2020 at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.40pm. Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in Janet's memory for the work of the Campbeltown Life Boat.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 19, 2020
