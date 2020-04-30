|
|
|
Burns Janette Peacefully on the
24th April and
of Armthorpe, aged 70 years,
a devoted wife of Robert and a much loved mum to twins Amy and Paul. Also a dear sister to Melvyn and Kathryn and mother in law to Matt and Steph.
She will be sadly missed by all
her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place
at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Monday 4th May at 2.00pm followed by the burial at Rands Lane Cemetery, Armthorpe at 2.45pm.
Flowers will be kindly received from family and friends if wished.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 30, 2020