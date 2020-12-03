|
WILSON Jayne Passed away peacefully on
20th November in hospital &
of Cantley, aged 51 years.
Beloved wife of Ian Wilson,
much loved mum of Jamie, Aiden & Owen & grandma of Phoebe.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 9th December 2020 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, C/o W E Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6QL. Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 3, 2020