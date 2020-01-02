|
|
|
BULLASS Jean Passed away peacefully on 9th December in hospital and of Sykehouse, aged 90 years, dearly beloved wife of the late Ken, loving mum of Terence and Andrew, dear mother-in-law to Maureen and Claire, also a dear grandma of
Kirsty and Adele.
She will be so sadly missed.
Funeral service and committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Friday 3rd January at 10:40am.
Family flowers only please but if desired donations in lieu for Cancer Research. A plate will be provided at Rose Hill.
Enquiries to B & A Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake.
tel 01302 841296
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Jan. 2, 2020