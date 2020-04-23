|
|
|
GREEN Jean Passed away peacefully in Rose House on 15th April 2020 aged 93 years
and of Armthorpe.
Beloved wife of the late Vincent,
a much loved mam to
Pat, Alan, Susan, Janet and Sandra.
A devoted Grandma, Great-Grandma, Great Great-Grandma, a dear Sister, Aunty and a good friend to many
who will be very sadly missed.
No flowers by family request but donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Rose House Residents Amenities Fund.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Apr. 23, 2020