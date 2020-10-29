Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Jean Ivkovic Notice
IVKOVIC Jean Of Edenthorpe. Passed away peacefully on 14th October 2020, aged 91 years. The beloved Wife of Dusan, loving Mum of André and Milan, dear Mother in law of Carol and Wendy, devoted Grandma of Andrew, Michelle and Mark and a much loved Great Grandma.
Jean will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Monday 9th November at 12:00 noon followed by Interment in the Cemetery. Enquiries to Co op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 29, 2020
