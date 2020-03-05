|
Miller Jean Peacefully on the
29th February and of
Hatfield aged 92 years.
A devoted wife to the late
Thomas Miller and a much loved mum, grandma, great grandma, sister and aunty. She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Rest in Peace.
The service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 17th March at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations will be gratefully received to Ward 25 DRI. A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services, Tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020