Nicholson Jean Peacefully on 10th February after a short illness and of Cantley, aged 82 years.
The beloved wife of the late Maurice, much loved mum of Michael, devoted grandma of Bethany and a good friend to many. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 12.20 p.m. Please note family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations in lieu may be made to Firefly. A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 5, 2020