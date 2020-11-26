|
|
|
RAIKES Jean
(née Slatford) Of Hemsworth, South Elmsall and Sprotbrough.
Aged 91, wife of Jack (died 1989), mam to Melanie, died peacefully in the loving care of her daughter and The Richmond where
she had been supported
for the last 5 years.
Jean was born in 1929, the eldest of 6 children of Herbert Hugh Slatford and Violet (née Pape). Jean attended commercial
college and worked for much
of her life in local pit offices.
Service at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, DN4 6NE on Wednesday 2nd December
at 9.30am. Enquiries to
Carpenter Funeral Services,
tel 01302 841679.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 26, 2020