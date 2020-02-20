|
|
|
STOREY Jean Sadly passed away on
31st January 2020 aged 80 years
and of Balby formerly of Intake.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas Henry. Much loved mum of Sandra, Neil and Vanessa. Devoted Nan of Daniel, Natasha, Grace, Zoe, Elliot, Bradley and all her great grandchildren.
Jean will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 02nd March at 10.40am. Family flowers only please however there will be a collection plate available for donations towards Cancer Research. Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors of 80 High Road, Balby, Doncaster, DN4 0NW.
01302 858888
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 20, 2020